Best Buyâ€™s Black Friday in July sale is serving some great deals alongside Amazonâ€™s Prime Day sale, and we just tracked one that drops HPâ€™s new Snapdragon X Elite-powered Omnibook X Copilot+ PC to $999.99 shipped. Thatâ€™s $200 less than the price at which it debuted weeks ago alongside other new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops. This is the first-post launch deal for this particular notebook, that drops it to the best price we can find for it online.

The highlight of HP Omnibook X, as youâ€™d imagine, is the new Snapdragon X Elite ARM processor that comes with an advanced NPU to power the new Copilot+ features on Windows. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge that was previously discounted, this one also sports a touchscreen panel that letâ€™s you interact with its 14-inch 2.2K screen for a more immersive experience. Other highlights of the HP Omnibook X include a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, support for Wi-Fi 7, a thin and light form-factor, and more.

If you are looking for more laptop deals, then consider checking out the one that drops the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED laptop to $1,485. A bunch of Razer Blade gaming laptops are also discounted right now on Amazon for Prime Day, serving up to $300 in savings.

HP Omnibook X Copilot+ PC features:

The Snapdragon X Elite Processorâ€¯powering Copilot+ PCs ushersâ€¯in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

Control your words, applications, and ideas right from the Corning Gorilla Glass NBT screen. The Eyesafe Certified Display protects your eyes from harmful blue light, without sacrificing the color broadness you need for color-rich entertainment and visual content projects.

Experience speedy and responsive performance with the power efficient LPDDR5X memory. Designed to support higher data rates with less latency, plus faster file transfers and application load.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!