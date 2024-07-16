Impressive new Fitbit Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch sees first price drop for Prime Day at $180 (Reg. $230)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the first price drop on the new Fitbit Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch at $179.95 shipped in both colorways – Spicy Moovin and Mild Strange Arcade, if you’re wondering. This new wearable was first unveiled back in late May with Wear OS at the helm and Pixel Watch 2-worthy specs shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on when we dubbed it “Google’s most complete launch in ages.” It carries a regular price at $230 and is now seeing the first price drop since launch as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Google says the Fitbit Ace LTE “is the first-of-its-kind kids smartwatch and fitness tracker,” and that mostly rings true in our opinion. This thing has been in development for as much as three years at Google, delivering a full-on smartwatch experience despite its focus on the youngsters.

The whole experience presents itself with what we called a sort immersive video game like quality alongside the calling, messaging, and GPS connectivity (Fitbit Ace Pass LTE data plan), as well as a host of activity-based games you and the kids can enjoy on it.

Alongside the 16 hours of battery life (“11 hours of battery life in just 30 minutes” with fast charge action), check out some of the highlights below from Google:

Use the Fitbit Ace app to call, message, and send voice memos to kids and stay in touch when they’re out and about

School Time lets you limit gameplay on your kid’s watch during the day to help them focus

It’s full of movement-based games for every level; the more kids move, the farther they get through the game

Kids can keep the eejie’s house looking fresh and stay active with a new Noodle and activity challenges

Works with both Android and iPhone

A complete rundown from our expert at 9to5Google is waiting right here.

Fitbit Ace LTE features:

