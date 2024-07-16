Google Pixel Watch 2 hits Prime Day all-time low at $270 shipped (Reg. $350), original model at $150

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 at $269.99 shipped in various styles. This is the latest wearable from Google that carries a regularly $350 MSRP and is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details on Google’s smart Wi-Fi wearable as well as a deal on the original Google Pixel Watch too. 

Google’s future-minimalist, as I like to put it, second-generation Pixel Watch 2 delivers a wrap-around bubble-style display in both the black and silver 100% recycled aluminum cases at today’s Prime Day price. The second-gen model boasts three new sensors for everything from heart rate tracking and skin temperature, to stress management, made to combine with Google AI “for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet.”

There’s up to 24-hour battery life here (a 75-minute charge delivers a full day of battery life), despite the Always-on display, so you can track workouts and access Google apps, including Calendar, Maps, and Gmail directly from your wrist. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

The previous-generation Google Pixel Watch starting form $149.99 shipped in various colorways. Delivering a nearly identical look to the newer model, this was an originally $280 piece of kit that’s now $130 under that to deliver the best price we have tracked on Amazon ever.

Pixel Watch 2 features: 

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info

