Keurig’s originally $90 K-Express Coffee Maker now $50 for Prime Day, more up to $90 off

As part of its Prime Day deals, we are tracking some notable deals on Keurig coffee makers courtesy of Amazon headlined by Black Friday-worthy pricing on the K-Express Coffee Maker. This is an originally $90 machine that typically sells for closer to $70 at Amazon these days, but a Prime Day discount down at $49.99 shipped is now live. This is the best price of the year and one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked. Another notable comparison here is on the similar, albeit less premium Keurig K-Express Essentials – this one is selling for only $1 less at Walmart right now. The K-Express model on sale at Amazon features a more premium build/look and has a larger reservoir you don’t need to refill for every cup.

Delivering the simple and convenient single-serve action the brand is known for, the Keurig K-Express features brew strength options as well as multiple cup size choices to custom tailor each cup of joe. The larger 42-ounce removable water reservoir we mentioned above also joins the 7.4-inch travel mug-friendly design – you can stick your to-go cup right under the spout before you head out of the door.

More Prime Day Keurig deals:

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker features:

Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor. Brew an 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup at the push of a button. 42oz. removable reservoir lets you brew up to 4 cups before refilling. 8 oz. cup size. Delicious coffee made in minutes. Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4” tall. Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 5 minutes after the last brew, helping to save energy.

