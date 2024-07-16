Nanoleaf’s sophisticated wood-like hexagon wall lighting set drops to $180 for Prime Day (Reg. $250), more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is teaming up with the official Nanoleaf storefront to deliver some price drops on the brand’s intelligent lighting solutions with up to 33% in savings. One standout here among the various starter kits (Smarter Kits, as the brand puts it), add-on sets, and light bulbs is the Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons. Regularly $250, you can now land this 7-piece wall light set down at $179.99 shipped. That’s nearly 30% off the going rate, or $70 in savings, for the lowest price we can find. It also clocks in at $20 below the previous 2024 price drops to land on par with last year’s most readily available Black Friday list.

I am a big fan of these wall lighting kits, but the wood set really takes it up a notch for me – it doesn’t just look like you just have some plastic shapes stuck on the wall when they aren’t illuminated. But it otherwise delivers the same intelligent lighting setup as the brand’s other sets.

The perfect harmony of art and technology, Nanoleaf Elements doubles as an elegant piece of artwork and customizable ambient lighting.

It supports adjustable warm and cool white tones for a more classy vibe alongside dynamic glowing effects – “experience the cozy feeling of a crackling fireplace or the tranquility of a calming waterfall with the curated color effects on the Nanoleaf App.” Included adhesives make for easy installation while the Nanoleaf app delivers support for color options, animations, scheduling, and more. You can alternatively “connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control, or use the built-in Controller.”

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons features:

