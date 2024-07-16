It’s not the new model, but Galaxy Watch 6 is now up to $180 off for Prime Day from just $160

If you’re not going to be upgrading to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 (here’s how to score the best deal), the today’s Amazon Prime Day offers on the Galaxy Watch 6 are worth a look. Amazon is now offering the 40mm down at $159.99 and the 44mm at $199.99 with free shipping, respectively. Regularly $300 and $380, you’re looking at up to $180 off the Galaxy Watch 6 to deliver the lowest prices we have tracked at Amazon all-time for these models. Both of these deals drastically undercut the prices you’ll find right now directly from Samsung too.

The Galaxy Watch 6 models on sale here today first landed on wrists last summer as the brand’s latest and greatest. While the new 7 series has arrived, they still deliver a compelling option at prices like today’s. Featuring the upgraded Super AMOLED display, they run on the Exynos W930 chip with Wear OS to support a series of fitness and health tracking action – always-on heart monitoring and daily activity, sleep and temperature tracking, and a whole lot more by way of the onboard BioActive sensor. Our detailed hands-on review breaks down the details here.

If it’s the latest Galaxy releases you’re interested in, check out feature pieces below on how to score the best deals:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals. Your Watch continually scans your heart rate to inform you when it’s detected an irregular rhythm that might be A-fib — a heart-related abnormality that can lead to serious complications.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!