New Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $200, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the $105 Amazon low ($125 off)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to wildly low $104.49 shipped – this is a regularly $230 set of earbuds that is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. You can still score the exciting new Galaxy Buds3 Pro from $200 or less (as detailed here), but this is still a wildly low price for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Details below in original post.

While we are still tracking some notable price drops on pre-orders for Samsung’s exciting new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (details are waiting right here), Amazon just knocked the price on the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro down to $119.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is $110 off a perfectly great set of earbuds. You’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low to match the previous best we saw courtesy of Woot for a brief time. You can indeed score the basic Galaxy Buds 3 down at $129.99 if you secured the Reserve credit or follow the instructions right here, but the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are starting at $200 or less. For many it will be hard to side-step the latest and greatest from the Samsung audio world, those not bothered with the new AirPods-style design can score one of the best deals ever on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro today.

The shiny new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are very enticing – I for one love the design. But if you’re looking to save some cash or just prefer the previous-gen aesthetics, it’s hard to beat the value at $110 off. They are on sale directly from Samsung, but that offer at $160 isn’t nearly as good as Amazon’s early Prime Day offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still a solid set of wireless earbuds for Galaxy users if you ask me. They land with active noise cancellation as well as 360-degree audio support “for a personalized surround sound experience” and the same live translations you get on the new set – “you can communicate freely with someone in another language.”

Use the Interpreter feature on your Galaxy phone to hear real-time translations through your Galaxy Buds during face-to-face conversations. Using the Samsung Phone app, hear real-time translations through your Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Now you can communicate freely with someone in another language; Use the Interpreter feature on your Galaxy phone to hear real-time translations through your Galaxy Buds during face-to-face conversations. Phoning a relative back home or calling in reservations while traveling , break down language barriers w/ Galaxy Buds & Live Translate; Using the Samsung Phone app, hear real-time translations through your Buds.

