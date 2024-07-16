New Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $200, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the $105 Amazon low ($125 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesSamsungPrime Day 2024
Amazon low $105

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to wildly low $104.49 shipped – this is a regularly $230 set of earbuds that is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. You can still score the exciting new Galaxy Buds3 Pro from $200 or less (as detailed here), but this is still a wildly low price for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Details below in original post. 

While we are still tracking some notable price drops on pre-orders for Samsung’s exciting new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (details are waiting right here), Amazon just knocked the price on the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro down to $119.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is $110 off a perfectly great set of earbuds. You’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low to match the previous best we saw courtesy of Woot for a brief time. You can indeed score the basic Galaxy Buds 3 down at $129.99 if you secured the Reserve credit or follow the instructions right here, but the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are starting at $200 or less. For many it will be hard to side-step the latest and greatest from the Samsung audio world, those not bothered with the new AirPods-style design can score one of the best deals ever on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro today. 

The shiny new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are very enticing – I for one love the design. But if you’re looking to save some cash or just prefer the previous-gen aesthetics, it’s hard to beat the value at $110 off. They are on sale directly from Samsung, but that offer at $160 isn’t nearly as good as Amazon’s early Prime Day offer. 

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still a solid set of wireless earbuds for Galaxy users if you ask me. They land with active noise cancellation as well as 360-degree audio support “for a personalized surround sound experience” and the same live translations you get on the new set – “you can communicate freely with someone in another language.”

Use the Interpreter feature on your Galaxy phone to hear real-time translations through your Galaxy Buds during face-to-face conversations. Using the Samsung Phone app, hear real-time translations through your Buds. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Now you can communicate freely with someone in another language; Use the Interpreter feature on your Galaxy phone to hear real-time translations through your Galaxy Buds during face-to-face conversations. Phoning a relative back home or calling in reservations while traveling , break down language barriers w/ Galaxy Buds & Live Translate; Using the Samsung Phone app, hear real-time translations through your Buds. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Samsung Prime Day 2024

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Keurig’s originally $90 K-Express Coffee Maker no...
Prime Day deal drops TerraMaster’s 4-bay F4-424 P...
Prime Day delivers new low on UGREEN’s 130W car c...
ECOVACS T30S Robot Combo cleaning system joins Prime Da...
You’ll soon be able to control your iPad with Elgato...
Upgrade your network with Google’s gorgeous Nest ...
GameSir’s G8 Galileo iPhone 15/Android Hall Effec...
BISSELL’s Little Green multi-purpose portable spo...
Load more...
Show More Comments