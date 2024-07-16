Don’t like wearing a smartwatch? Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon just fell to $296.50 low for Prime Day (Reg. $349)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon for $296.65 shipped. With a regular price of $349 and discounts being incredibly rare, you’re looking at a standout markdown that amounts to more than $52 off. This beats out all previous (and rare) sales we’ve tracked, undercutting them by a few dollars. Curious what Oura Ring is capable of? Keep on reading and we’ll explain some of the features.

If you like the idea of a smartwatch capturing your activity, but don’t like the idea of wearing one, Oura Ring steps up to the plate with an alternate approach. Instead of wearing a watch, you’ll simply wear a ring. It monitors “over 20 biometrics with precision” and can log that data to platforms like Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Flo Strava, and more. In terms of durability, Oura Ring is made of titanium, making it incredibly sturdy and well protected.

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon features:

MORE ACCURATE BY DESIGN – Your finger provides the most accurate pulse reading, making your health data and insights more personal than ever. Oura Ring’s research grade sensors monitor over 20 biometrics with precision.

SYNC WITH YOUR FAVORITE APPS – Compatible with iOS and Android — Oura seamlessly integrates with over 40 apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo, Strava, & more.

EASY TO WEAR, EVERYWHERE – Every Oura Ring is made of titanium: built to last, lighter than the average wedding band, non-allergenic, and water resistant. From a workout to a night out, Oura discreetly monitors your health with comfort and accuracy.

LOOKING FOR THE BEST HEALTH TRACKER? – Whether you’re searching for a sleep ring or fitness ring, Oura Ring is for you— this revolutionary smart ring that allows you to discreetly track your sleep, activity, recovery and stress – in style.

