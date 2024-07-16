Prime Day game deals: Final Fantasy XVI $30 all-time low, FF 7, Mario, Pokémon, Uncharted, more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here folks, and while the deals have focused on hardware over actual console titles this year, there are some notable price drops floating around for sure. One that caught our eye is on Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5 down at $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $70 title that has most recently been floating around in the $48 range and has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. The latest numbered entry in the series, it takes fans of the series to an “epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them.” Players take on the role of Clive Rosfield, but the real standout gameplay mechanic/experience here is the Dominants, where players take on the form of mastic Eikons in epic Kaiju-style battles. Head below for more of the best Prime Day console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals

***$50 eShop gift card for $45 w/ code SSDTHLYDU858

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs

Assassin's Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack

with Sekiryu Character Pack Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early Also includes Season Pass

– play 3 days early Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

($160 value) – play 3 days ear

