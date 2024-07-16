Prime Day game deals: Final Fantasy XVI $30 all-time low, FF 7, Mario, Pokémon, Uncharted, more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here folks, and while the deals have focused on hardware over actual console titles this year, there are some notable price drops floating around for sure. One that caught our eye is on Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5 down at $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $70 title that has most recently been floating around in the $48 range and has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. The latest numbered entry in the series, it takes fans of the series to an “epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them.” Players take on the role of Clive Rosfield, but the real standout gameplay mechanic/experience here is the Dominants, where players take on the form of mastic Eikons in epic Kaiju-style battles. Head below for more of the best Prime Day console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
***$50 eShop gift card for $45 w/ code SSDTHLYDU858
- Pikmin 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario RPG $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Nintendo eShop Summer sale up to 50% off
- Dave the Diver $14 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $16 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $25.50 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Bring home a 1TB Xbox Series X console for $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $55 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $55 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock $28 (Reg. $40)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 $6 (Reg. $15)
- Alone in the Dark $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Mid-Year sale: over 2,400 titles up to 70% off
- PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale: over 2,200 titles $19.99 or less
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!