If you are looking to stock up on storage drives during the on-going Prime Day sale, then hereâ€™s a good option to consider. Amazon is now offering Samsungâ€™s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD in black at $142.49 shipped. This deal serves a solid 50% or $143 discount over the drivesâ€™ original list price of $285, and it lands the SSD at its best price of the year so far. Itâ€™s currently fetching $220 on Samsungâ€™s online store.

The T7 Shield is Samsungâ€™s rugged portable SSD that comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. This external PCIe NVMe SSD can deliver read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively. It sports a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and itâ€™s compatible with a variety of devices including Mac, PC, gaming consoles, and more. You can learn more about the drive in our hands on review that goes over additional details and inputs from our usage.

If you are fishing for more SSDs, or just storage deals in general, then check out the Prime Day deals that drop SK hynix SSDs to new lows starting at $45. There are some good options in there like the $80 SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB internal SSD thatâ€™s down from its usual price of $105.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD features:

GO THE DISTANCE: Withstand whatever adventure with the wildly reliable T7 Shield; Itâ€™s designed for the elements with water1, dust2 and drop3 resistanceâ€”all, of course, at lightning speeds

YOUR CONTENT CAPTURED: Take on the project, then transfer all your heavy files within seconds with the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable Solid-State Drive; Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more

SHARE IDEAS IN A FLASH: The T7 is embedded with PCIe NVME technology that brings you fast read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s4, making it almost twice as fast as the T5

MAKE ROOM FOR MEMORIES: Forge your own path with a full range of storage capacities; Keep all your prized files in one place with options from 1TB to 4TB; Pack in more personal content or store your biggest tasks on this palm-sized SSD

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!