Rare Prime Day deal knocks Apple’s official black Magic Mouse down to $80

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $99 $80
official black Apple Magic Mouse

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a notable a rare price drop on the official black Apple Magic Mouse at $79.99 shipped. While you can just about always find the standard white model at $68, the black model fetches a $99 premium and very rarely (almost never) drops down below $88. Today deal is in fact matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, a price we haven’t seen available since August of last year.

While I guess it is a bit of a shame the matching black Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID isn’t seeing a Prime Day deal today as well – it is currently selling for $190 shipped, considering how rare it is to catch the mouse down this low it might be smart to consider it anyway. 

I’m actually seriously considering grabbing the mouse to pair up with the Logitech MX Keys S for Mac I recently reviewed, have come to adore, and am typing this article with right now. It would match perfectly, the keyboard sells for a whole lot less than Apple’s at $108, and, at least for me, is even better quality than first-party Magic offering – full hands-on impression can be found right here

Either way, the black Magic Mouse features the gesture-ready top panel I cannot do without these days, alongside the two-tone black and silver paint job and the expected wireless connectivity. It also ships with a sweet black woven USB-C to Lightning cable. 

Apple Magic Mouse features:

Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable, with an optimized foot design that lets it glide smoothly across your desk. The Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents.

The rechargeable battery will power your Magic Mouse for about a month or more between charges. It’s ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac, and it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.

