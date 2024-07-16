Save thousands on Jackery power stations and solar generator bundles with Prime Day savings starting from $90

As part of the ongoing Prime Deal Days event, the official Jackery Amazon storefront is taking up to 52% off the brand’s power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories – with some deals also being matched or beaten direct from Jackery’s website. A notable standout amongst the bunch this time around is the Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station bundled alongside an expandable battery and two 200W solar panels for $2,599 shipped, with the price matching on Jackery’s website as well. Normally going for $4,999, its been steadily seeing growing discounts as 2024 goes on, starting the year out repeating the same $3,999 rate for the first three months before falling further to $3,599. Most recently we’ve seen the price fall as low as $2,999 in the last two weeks, with today’s deal coming in as an even greater 48% markdown that gives you $2,400 in savings and lands it at a new all-time low. You can also save when upgrading this kit to include a backup transfer switch for $2,899, down from $5,199.

This solar generator bundle boasts a combined 4,085.6Wh capacity thanks to the extra battery, with even more expansion possibilities for your campsite needs, nomad setup, or even for emergency home backup power. It can support a maximum of five extra batteries that will bump the total capacity up to 12,000Wh, or you could instead connect two Explorer 2000 Plus stations together (while each are supporting five batteries) to reach the maximum capacity limit of 24,000Wh.

There are 10 output ports here to cover powering your devices and appliances – five ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port – plus, smart controls for monitoring and adjusting its real-time settings through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Sporting a 1,200W solar input, the station alone can be recharged in up to two hours when paired with six SolarSaga 200W panels or by plugging into a standard wall outlet (these stats do not account for the expandable combos you are using).

More Jackery Prime Day power station deals:

Jackery Prime Day 256Wh to 1,534Wh bundle deals:

Prime Day 2,000Wh+ bundle deals:

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Jackery 2000 Plus Portable Power Station features:

Leaping Performance: With 2042.8Wh gigantic capacity, Jackery 2000 Plus Power Station is capable of powering heavy load devices up to 3000W, satisfying all the power needs of outdoor exploration or home use. It whispers QUIET AT ONLY 30dB in operation, leaving you complete peace of mind.

Prior to Safety: By adopting advanced lithium technology, Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is highly temperature resistant, ensuring cells operate efficiently and safely. The built-in cooling system improves heat dissipation efficiency by 30%. Different types of protection including shock resistance and fire retardancy, offers complete safe charging.

Built to Last: Thanks to Jackery’s innovative ChargeShield fast charge technology, the battery life of Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station is boosted by 50%. Safe LiFePO4 battery with up to 10 years of use extends the lifespan to the great extent. Smart shallow charging mode further enhances efficiency and reliability. Moreover, Jackery offers a 5-year warranty with a superb customer service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!