Save up to 51% on Razer’s gaming and streaming gear for Prime Day from $49

In addition to the Prime Day deals that let you save up to $300 on the new 2024 Razer Blade gaming laptops, you can now score some Razer peripherals for your gaming/streaming setup at really good prices. The Razer DeathStalker V2 gaming keyboard with low-profile optical switches is down to $129.99 shipped. This particular gaming keyboard has seen several discounts this year, but this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for it on Amazon, saving $70 or 35% on its original list price of $200. It is now $7 cheaper than its previous low of $137 from October 2023.

The DeathStalker V2 is a low-profile gaming keyboard that comes with optical mechanical switches and support for Razer Chroma RGB. The variant that’s discounted right now comes with a clicky optical switches that are great for both typing and gaming. Its full size layout is perfect for those who want all the keys, and it also comes with a multi-function roller and media keys on the top. Other highlights of this keyboard include a detachable USB-C cable, laser etched keycaps, and more.

The DeathStalker V2, by the way, is not the only Razer gaming peripheral that’s discounted right now. A bunch of other gaming and streaming gear are also discounted for Prime Day, and you can find more details on them below.

Notable deals on other Razer peripherals for Prime Day:

Razer DeathStalker V2 gaming keyboard features:

LOW-PROFILE CLICKY OPTICAL SWITCHES — Perform quicker keystrokes with all-new switches that have a shorter actuation height for reduced key travel, backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan for long-lasting performance

ULTRA-SLIM CASING WITH DURABLE ALUMINUM TOP PLATE — The keyboard’s slim profile ensures neutral hand positioning for long hours of use with little strain, while its aluminum alloy top plate provides greater durability with a satisfying heft

MULTI-FUNCTION ROLLER AND MEDIA BUTTON — Configure them to pause, play, skip and tweak everything from brightness to volume

POWERED BY RAZER CHROMA RGB — With a switch construction that promotes brighter, even lighting, customize each key from over 16.8 million colors and effects — including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games

