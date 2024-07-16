Score New Balance apparel and accessories up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Day

As a part of itsÂ Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off New Balance apparel and accessories. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the 237 v1 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $80. These casual sneakers are lightweight, cushioned, and highly breathable. You can choose from 28 color options and it has a trail inspired outsole that helps give you traction on any surface. Better yet, the entire shoe can be machine washed to stay looking nice for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our Prime Day hub for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer $51 (Orig. $80)
- Fresh Foam X Evoz V3 Running Shoe $80 (Orig. $100)
- Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail Running Shoe $60 (Orig. $90)
- Heat Grid Long Sleeve $54 (Orig. $90)
- Core Heathered Short Sleeve 18 $15 (Orig. $25)
- And even more dealsâ€¦
Our top picks for women include:
- 237 V1 Sneaker $53 (Orig. $80)
- 520 V8 Running Shoe $52 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam X Evoz V3 Running Shoe $80 (Orig. $100)
- Fuel Bra 21 $27 (Orig. $45)
- 237 V1 Classic Sneaker $53 (Orig. $70)
- And even more dealsâ€¦
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!