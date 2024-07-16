Solo Stove’s smokeless wood-burning fire pits and accessories are 30% off in Prime Day savings starting from $35

As part of the ongoing Prime Deals Day event, Amazon is offering 30% off discounts on a pair of Solo Stove smokeless fire pits, as well as a selection of accessories too. The company’s popular Bonfire 2.0 model with a stand is currently down at $241.49 shipped. Normally fetching $470, we saw some growing discounts earlier in the year, which fell to a short-lived $241 low back in March before rising to $345, where it has remained for the last three and a half months. Today’s deal comes in as a 49% markdown that gives you $229 in savings and lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – within $1 of the all-time low.

The Bonfire 2.0 is a smoke-free wood burning fire pit that compliments any outdoor space with its streamlined stainless steel design. Weighing just over 20 pounds and coming with a carrying case, you can take this device along with you on your next camping trip, picnic, or backyard get-together to upgrade your fireside experience to one free of smoke as well as the teary eyes and lingering odors from it. It features a removable ash pan and base for easier post-fire access, so you’re spending less time cleaning and more time enjoying the relaxing outdoor atmospheres of summer (and/or other seasons too).

More Solo Stove Prime Day deals:

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit features:

SMOKELESS FIRE PIT: Experience the magic of a cozy, smoke-free fire that’s perfect for any outdoor setting. From camping trips to backyard gatherings, this air-flow efficient outdoor fireplace keeps your fireside experience free from the hassle of smoke, teary eyes, or lingering odors.

WARMTH ON THE GO: This portable, lightweight camping heater weighs just over 20 pounds and comes with a convenient carrying case so you can make it easy to bring the warmth and ambiance wherever your adventures take you.

EASY TO CLEAN: Spark up adventure without the hassle of deep cleaning. This fireplace features a removable ash pan and base to make post-fire cleanup a breeze. Spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your fireside experience.

LASTS FOR YEARS: Created from premium 304 stainless steel with a high-heat ceramic coating, this smokeless fire pit ensures long-lasting durability, making it a reliable addition to your outdoor fireplace collection.

BRING THE FUN – Ideal for diverse outdoor settings, the Bonfire 2.0 seamlessly adjusts to every scenario. Whether you’re hosting a backyard bonfire, relishing a beach getaway, or camping in the wilderness, this portable fire pit enriches your outdoor escapades with its flexible and dependable design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!