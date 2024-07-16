Solo Stove’s smokeless wood-burning fire pits and accessories are 30% off in Prime Day savings starting from $35

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsPrime Day 2024Solo Stove
30% off From $35

As part of the ongoing Prime Deals Day event, Amazon is offering 30% off discounts on a pair of Solo Stove smokeless fire pits, as well as a selection of accessories too. The company’s popular Bonfire 2.0 model with a stand is currently down at $241.49 shipped. Normally fetching $470, we saw some growing discounts earlier in the year, which fell to a short-lived $241 low back in March before rising to $345, where it has remained for the last three and a half months. Today’s deal comes in as a 49% markdown that gives you $229 in savings and lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – within $1 of the all-time low.

The Bonfire 2.0 is a smoke-free wood burning fire pit that compliments any outdoor space with its streamlined stainless steel design. Weighing just over 20 pounds and coming with a carrying case, you can take this device along with you on your next camping trip, picnic, or backyard get-together to upgrade your fireside experience to one free of smoke as well as the teary eyes and lingering odors from it. It features a removable ash pan and base for easier post-fire access, so you’re spending less time cleaning and more time enjoying the relaxing outdoor atmospheres of summer (and/or other seasons too).

More Solo Stove Prime Day deals:

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit features:

  • SMOKELESS FIRE PIT: Experience the magic of a cozy, smoke-free fire that’s perfect for any outdoor setting. From camping trips to backyard gatherings, this air-flow efficient outdoor fireplace keeps your fireside experience free from the hassle of smoke, teary eyes, or lingering odors.
  • WARMTH ON THE GO: This portable, lightweight camping heater weighs just over 20 pounds and comes with a convenient carrying case so you can make it easy to bring the warmth and ambiance wherever your adventures take you.
  • EASY TO CLEAN: Spark up adventure without the hassle of deep cleaning. This fireplace features a removable ash pan and base to make post-fire cleanup a breeze. Spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your fireside experience.
  • LASTS FOR YEARS: Created from premium 304 stainless steel with a high-heat ceramic coating, this smokeless fire pit ensures long-lasting durability, making it a reliable addition to your outdoor fireplace collection.
  • BRING THE FUN – Ideal for diverse outdoor settings, the Bonfire 2.0 seamlessly adjusts to every scenario. Whether you’re hosting a backyard bonfire, relishing a beach getaway, or camping in the wilderness, this portable fire pit enriches your outdoor escapades with its flexible and dependable design.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals Prime Day 2024 Solo Stove

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Keep sprinklers on a tight schedule with the Eve Aqua s...
Logitech’s premium G Pro X 2 wireless gaming head...
Never lose your tumbler again: Ember’s smart Find...
Bring JBL’s Partybox 310 karaoke-ready portable s...
Even a huge TV will look small when ViewSonic’s 4...
Keurig’s originally $90 K-Express Coffee Maker no...
Prime Day deal drops TerraMaster’s 4-bay F4-424 P...
Prime Day delivers new low on UGREEN’s 130W car c...
Load more...
Show More Comments