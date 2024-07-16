Summer Prime Day takes up to 40% off Husqvarna lawncare tools starting from $96

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a collection of Husqvarna lawncare and gardencare tools, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the yearâ€™s best prices. Youâ€™ll find plenty of tools from Husqvarna, including popular smart mowers, as well as battery-powered blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more â€“ with releases starting at $96. Head below for our top picks.

Husqvarna Prime Day smart mower deals:

Husqvarna Prime Day cordless electric tool deals:

Husqvarna Prime Day Combi Switch/attachment deals:

Husqvarna Prime Day gas-powered tool deals:

Husqvarna 450XH Robotic Lawn Mower features:

For Large Yards up to 1.25 acres: A robot mower that can handle large yards. The Automower frequently cuts the grass a little at a time with razor-sharp blades. The tiny clippings are automatically recycled into the turf as a natural fertilizerâ€¯for a greener, healthier- looking lawn

Smart Technology & Ultra- Quiet: Control scheduling, adjust settings or check the mowing status and location from anywhere via your smartphone with the Automower Connect app or integrate the automatic mower into your smart home setup with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Automower is extremely quiet, operating between 50-60 decibels â€“ quieter than your average conversation

Reliable Wired Solution: Physical wire offers strong performance regardless of your lawn layout. The wire provides a clear and consistent signal, helping the mower navigate through shaded areas with significant tree coverage and any other challenging zones

DIY Installation: Set up your Husqvarna robot mower with the self-installation kit (included). Simply place the charging station, bury or lay the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, install the guide wire, choose your settings, and start mowing

Weather-Resistant, Manages Complex and Terrain: The compact automatic mower is weather- resistant and can navigate narrow passages, objects and slopes. The Automower 450XH can handle slopes of up to 45%/ 22-degrees, cuts at a max height of 3.6 inches, and covers up to 2,239 square feet per hour, perfect for lawns of up to 1.25 acres

GPS & Theft Protection: The Automower 450XH robot lawn mower is equipped with GPS theft tracking, a built-in alarm system, and a PIN code lock. Instantly secure and track its location through the Automower Connect App

