Upgrade to LG’s UltraGear 34-inch QHD 160Hz curved gaming monitor at $500 ($150 off), plus more from $200

PC gaming deals are showing no signs of slowing down this Prime Day, and we just spotted another solid deal that drops LG’s UltraGear 34-inch QHD curved gaming monitor to $499.99 shipped. The $150 discount on its original list price of $650 lands this curved gaming monitor at the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The same monitor is currently fetching $670 on Newegg.

The UltraGear 34GP83A-B is a curved gaming monitor with a 34-inch QHD Nano IPS panel. It comes with support for up to 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth and responsive gaming, and it also has Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Other highlights of this ultra-wide WQHD 21:9 monitor include VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, a good selection of ports, and a sturdy stand with height adjustment, and more.

If you’d rather go with something a bit smaller for your gaming setup, then there’s also LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming monitor at $199.99 shipped. This 144Hz QHD panel also has both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, and it’s back to its best price with this $100 discount over its original list price of $300 for Prime Day.

LG UltraGear 34-inch QHD 160Hz curved gaming monitor features:

The pinnacle of gaming monitors, this ultra-wide WQHD (3440 x 1440, 21:9 aspect ratio) curved monitor immerses you in the action and increases your field of view, allowing you to see more on-screen.Specific uses for product – Gaming.Viewing Angle : 178°(R/L), 178°(U/D). Contrast Ratio : 1000:1

An overclocked* 160Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) keeps you firmly in the action while reducing blur and ghosting, helping you to respond to opponents quickly

With VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range compatibility and 99% sRGB, this monitor brings virtual worlds to life, elevating textures, elements, character movements, and natural light and shadow with highly accurate color

With compatible video cards, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium virtually eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter in high-resolution and fast-paced games for a fast and fluid gaming experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!