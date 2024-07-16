Upgrade to LG’s UltraGear 34-inch QHD 160Hz curved gaming monitor at $500 ($150 off), plus more from $200

PC gaming deals are showing no signs of slowing down this Prime Day, and we just spotted another solid deal that drops LG’s UltraGear 34-inch QHD curved gaming monitor to $499.99 shipped. The $150 discount on its original list price of $650 lands this curved gaming monitor at the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The same monitor is currently fetching $670 on Newegg.
The UltraGear 34GP83A-B is a curved gaming monitor with a 34-inch QHD Nano IPS panel. It comes with support for up to 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth and responsive gaming, and it also has Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Other highlights of this ultra-wide WQHD 21:9 monitor include VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, a good selection of ports, and a sturdy stand with height adjustment, and more.
If you’d rather go with something a bit smaller for your gaming setup, then there’s also LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming monitor at $199.99 shipped. This 144Hz QHD panel also has both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, and it’s back to its best price with this $100 discount over its original list price of $300 for Prime Day.
LG UltraGear 34-inch QHD 160Hz curved gaming monitor features:
- The pinnacle of gaming monitors, this ultra-wide WQHD (3440 x 1440, 21:9 aspect ratio) curved monitor immerses you in the action and increases your field of view, allowing you to see more on-screen.Specific uses for product – Gaming.Viewing Angle : 178°(R/L), 178°(U/D). Contrast Ratio : 1000:1
- An overclocked* 160Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) keeps you firmly in the action while reducing blur and ghosting, helping you to respond to opponents quickly
- With VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range compatibility and 99% sRGB, this monitor brings virtual worlds to life, elevating textures, elements, character movements, and natural light and shadow with highly accurate color
- With compatible video cards, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium virtually eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter in high-resolution and fast-paced games for a fast and fluid gaming experience
