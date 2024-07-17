Amazon’s GAP Prime Day sale cuts up to 75% off gear for the entire family from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionPrime Day 2024Gap

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 75% off GAP apparel for the entire family. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Logo Fleece Crew Sweatshirt that’s available in an array of color options and priced at just $11 Prime shipped. To compare, this sweatshirt originally sold for $40. Both men and women alike can style this sweatshirt and the fleece material will help to keep you warm in cooler weather. This is a fantastic option for back to school and it’s great for all ages. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Prime Day 2024

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Just about every 11-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro config just ...
eufy’s latest X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop w...
Top 10 best Prime Day deals still live: Apple, Twelve S...
Satechi’s vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet with bu...
Prime Day returns LEGO’s Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost a...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every b...
Satechi’s must-have Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Sta...
Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Kiwanuka, White No...
Load more...
Show More Comments