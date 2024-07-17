Amazon’s GAP Prime Day sale cuts up to 75% off gear for the entire family from $3

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 75% off GAP apparel for the entire family. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Logo Fleece Crew Sweatshirt that’s available in an array of color options and priced at just $11 Prime shipped. To compare, this sweatshirt originally sold for $40. Both men and women alike can style this sweatshirt and the fleece material will help to keep you warm in cooler weather. This is a fantastic option for back to school and it’s great for all ages. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crew Neck T-shirt $17 (Orig. $37)
- Stretch Pique Polo Shirt $10 (Orig. $15)
- Logo Fleece Crew Sweatshirt $11 (Orig. $40)
- Slim Taper Fit Denim Jeans $15 (Orig. $24)
- Essential Jogger Pants $17 (Orig. $20)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Button-Down Shirt $13 (Orig. $50)
- Downtown Khaki Shorts $29 (Orig. $40)
- Heritage Logo Shorts $14 (Orig. $40)
- Short Sleeve Everyday Soft Henley $18 (Orig. $30)
- Sarong Dress $26 (Orig. $31)
- And even more deals…
