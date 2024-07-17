Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 50% off best-selling denim from $10 shipped 

Ali Smith
50% off From $10

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Levi’s denim for men and women alike. A highlight from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are a best-selling style from Levi’s and the stretch-infused fabric was designed for ultimate comfort. This is a perfect style to update your wardrobe for this fall and the slim fit is highly flattering as well as on-trend. The medium wash can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the hem can be rolled to show off your shoes too. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

