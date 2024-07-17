Amazon’s Under Armour Prime deals are live! Score up to 60% off with gear from $10 shipped

Ali Smith -
FashionUnder ArmourPrime Day 2024
60% off From $10

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 60% off Under Armour gear for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Just in time for back to school, score the Hustle Sport Backpack for $34, which is doesn from its original rate of $45. This backpack features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and multiple pockets to store essentials. This style has cushioned shoulder straps for comfortable toting and breathable fabric, that can be easily wiped down. It’s a great backpack for all ages and sports logos throughout for a fashionable touch. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

Prime Day 2024

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Just about every 11-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro config just ...
eufy’s latest X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop w...
Top 10 best Prime Day deals still live: Apple, Twelve S...
Satechi’s vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet with bu...
Prime Day returns LEGO’s Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost a...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every b...
Satechi’s must-have Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Sta...
Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Kiwanuka, White No...
Load more...
Show More Comments