Backbone One USB-C is the best iOS/Android game controller, now at the official $70 Prime Day low Reg. $100)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest USB-C edition of the wonderful Backbone One mobile controller. Considered by many to be the best mobile controller out there, Amazon is now offering the latest 2nd generation USB-C Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $69.99 shipped. You’ll find both the white PlayStation edition and the black Xbox-style models at the discounted rate. Regularly $100, these Android and iPhone 15 controllers (all USB-C smartphones, likely including the upcoming models from Apple) are now a solid 30% off and at the lowest price of the year. This is matching the lowest we have ever tracked, landing on par with last year’s Black Friday deal.

Backbone One Prime Day deals

The 2nd generation Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller provides USB-C connectivity for Android handsets and iPhone 15 devices – those still using a previous-generation iPhone will want to check out the new 2nd gen Lightning models or the 1st generation Lightning models that are now seeing a solid 50% price drop for Prime Day 2024 .

The latest USB-C Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller delivers one of the best ways to enjoy just about “any game, anywhere” on mobile. This includes App Store titles like Call of Duty and Roblox, cloud games on Xbox Game Pass, anything on your Apple Arcade subscription, GeForce NOW, or via Remote Play from your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

They feature ultra-wide analog triggers, “highly accurate” thumbsticks, and a trusty D-pad. The pass-through charging action is a nice feature (charge your phone and play at the same time) while a 3.5mm headphone jack and wider compatibility for a better fit on even more handsets (magnetic adapters included to support just about any case you might have on your phone).

These official Backbone One carrying cases are nice add-on for folks lugging around their Backbone setup on a regular basis as well.

The rest of this year’s Prime Day 2024 deals are waiting right here.

Backbone One USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller features:

Choose from free App Store games like Call of Duty & Roblox, stream through cloud gaming services such as Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade & GeForce NOW, or play games with Remote Play from your PlayStation, Xbox or PC. Meticulously crafted to be comfortable and portable, our compact design features ultra wide analog triggers, highly accurate thumbsticks and responsive D-pad and buttons. Connects to your phone’s USB-C port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, charge and use your favorite headset while you play. Get access to exclusive perks and the Backbone app, which serves as a hub for all your games, recommends new games, connect with friends, screen record, play on any screen, and more. The Backbone can still be used as a gaming controller without Backbone+.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!