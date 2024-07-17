DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo sets you up for adventures at Amazon all-time low of $339 ($60 off)

As a part of the ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo at $339 shipped. This particular bundle gets you a DJI Osmo Action 4 camera along with a extension rod, a multifunctional battery case, and two extreme battery units, all for $339 right now, which is only $40 more than the camera by itself. Regularly fetching $399, this bundle is now 15% off for Prime Day, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The same bundle is currently fetching $399 on DJI’s online store.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 camera launched last fall, featuring 4K recording at 120 FPS. It packs a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 10-bit color and D-Log performance, and it also has a screen on the front for selfies like GoPro cams. The Osmo Action 4 also features touchscreen on the back, which you can use to adjust settings and compose the right shots. You can learn more about the DJI Osmo Action 4 in our review that goes into details, while highlighting some of its shortcomings.

If you’re shopping for action cameras during the Prime Day sale, then you’re ought to check out the deals that drop the GoPro HERO11 Black bundle to $249. In fact, you can even snag a HERO12 Black camera for $299 right now, which is another one of our favorites in this space.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure bundle features:

Experience stunning image clarity and unparalleled low-light performance with the 4K action camera’s large 1/1.3-inch sensor, capturing every adventure in breathtaking detail from dawn to dusk. Elevate your footage using 10-bit & D-Log M Color Performance to capture dazzling effects in golden sunrises and vibrant sunsets. Impress your audience with the action camera’s vivid brilliance!

