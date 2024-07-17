Don’t miss this 5-piece Damascus knife set while it’s down at $75 (Reg. $249)

For those who love to cook, having the right tools can make all the difference. For instance, having high-quality knives can make you more efficient in your prep work and allow for safer cutting. The Konig Kitchen Damascus 5-piece knife set is designed to bring precision, beauty, and functionality to your kitchen. Priced at just $74.97 (Reg. $249) at 9to5Toys Specials, this set offers the best price on the web for a Damascus gift-boxed knife set, making it an excellent choice for both personal use and as a thoughtful gift.

Each knife in this set is crafted from high-quality Damascus steel, known for its sharpness, durability, and beautiful pattern. The Damascus look comes from meticulous, hand-crafted layering. The steel not only looks stunning but also provides exceptional cutting performance. They also each have an ergonomically designed rosewood handle with a comfortable grip.

Here’s what’s included in the set:

5″ Santoku knife: Perfect for precision slicing, dicing, and mincing, handling almost any ingredient, from delicate herbs to thick meats.

7″ Santoku knife: Blade length and hollow edge make it ideal for tackling larger pieces of meat, as well as fruits and vegetables.

8″ chef knife: The wider blade and curved edge allow for easy rocking motions, which is great for slicing, dicing, and chopping various ingredients.

7″ Nakiri knife: Made specifically for precision vegetable prep, the straight blade ensures the best contact with cutting surfaces.

3.5″ paring knife: The go-to knife for peeling, trimming, and intricate precision work.

Gift box

Elevate your cooking to a whole new level with this exquisite knife set, and for a limited time, save 70%.

This Konig Kitchen Damascus 5-piece knife set and gift box is just $74.97 (Reg. $249) through July 21.

Konig Kitchen Damascus 5-Piece Knife Set & Gift Box – $74.97

Get It Here!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!