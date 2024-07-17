NOCO’s popular Boost Plus 1000A car battery jump starter now $76 in Prime Day sales (Reg. $125)

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $75.96 shipped. Normally fetching $125, we’ve only seen two very minor discounts on this device in 2024, repeating to the same $98 rate in February and March. Today it comes in as a much-needed respite from the static monotony, amounting to a nearly $50 markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $6 above the all-time low from 2022.

As my dad always says, “the most underappreciated tools are the ones that save you from unexpected emergencies,” and this handy device arrives to save the day after extreme weather (or any other conditions) has sapped your car’s battery. With the device’s internal battery fully charged, you’ll be able to manage up to 20 jump starts, while being protected by its various safety features to prevent sparking, reverse polarity, and more. It can even be used as a power bank for charging your personal devices, plus it has a bright LED flashlight with seven lighting modes built right in.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A Car Battery Jump Starter:

Start Dead Batteries – Safely jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 1000-amp lithium battery jump starter – up to 20 jump starts on a single charge – and rated for gasoline engines up to 6.0-liters and diesel engines up to 3.0-liters.

UltraSafe – Safe and easy-to-use car jumper starter and jump pack without worrying about incorrect connections or sparks. Safely connect to any 12-volt vehicle with our mistake-proof design featuring spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection.

Multi-Function – It’s a car jump starter, portable power bank, and LED flashlight. Recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. It’s easily rechargeable from any powered USB port in 3-hours at 2.1-amps. Plus, an integrated 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS.

Advanced Design – Our most advanced car battery charger jump starter ever. Featuring high-discharge lithium technology for safe operation in any climate. A rugged and water-resistant enclosure rated at IP65. A rubberized over-molded casing to prevent scratching or marring of surfaces. And an ultra-compact and lightweight design weighing just 2.4 pounds.

