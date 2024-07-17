Prime Day drops Peloton’s original indoor exercise bike to new $1,084 low (Reg. $1,445)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonSports-FitnessPrime Day 2024Peloton
$361 off $1,084

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Peloton Original Indoor Exercise Bike for $1,084 shipped. Normally fetching $1,445, it has seen four discounts in 2024 so far, with three of them repeating the biggest discount to $1,250. Today, it comes in as a 25% markdown, taking $361 off its total and carving out a new all-time low that beats its former $1,095 low from Black Friday sales.

Sporting a compact 4-foot by 2-foot size, with an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, this indoor exercise bike will fit right in your home without overwhelming and eating the entire floorplan like some larger machines. It features several built-in designs to provide you with better support during your cardio workouts, like the resistance knob for manual control adjustments, a USB micro-port alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack to plug and go as you prefer/need, a 10-point multitouch touchscreen, that pairs nicely with both the 2-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system and 5-megapixel front-facing camera that also has a built-in microphone. It supports Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and you can also subscribe to Peloton’s all-access membership for $44 per month, giving you their entire library of virtual classes.

You can also browse through all the best Prime Day deals in our full compendium here, with a separate Prime Day Green Deals hub as well, which we will be regularly updating as new deals continue coming in.

Original Peloton Bike Features:

 Clip into the Peloton Bike for a workout experience that goes beyond cycling, whether you’re cruising or sprinting as you climb the Leaderboard with other members. Peloton Bike features a resistance knob for manual control, 2-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16 watts of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB microport, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5 megapixel front-facing camera, built-in microphone, and up and down volume buttons.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Prime Day 2024 Peloton

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Just about every 11-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro config just ...
eufy’s latest X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop w...
Top 10 best Prime Day deals still live: Apple, Twelve S...
Satechi’s vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet with bu...
Prime Day returns LEGO’s Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost a...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every b...
Satechi’s must-have Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Sta...
Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Kiwanuka, White No...
Load more...
Show More Comments