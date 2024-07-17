Prime Day drops Peloton’s original indoor exercise bike to new $1,084 low (Reg. $1,445)

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Peloton Original Indoor Exercise Bike for $1,084 shipped. Normally fetching $1,445, it has seen four discounts in 2024 so far, with three of them repeating the biggest discount to $1,250. Today, it comes in as a 25% markdown, taking $361 off its total and carving out a new all-time low that beats its former $1,095 low from Black Friday sales.

Sporting a compact 4-foot by 2-foot size, with an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, this indoor exercise bike will fit right in your home without overwhelming and eating the entire floorplan like some larger machines. It features several built-in designs to provide you with better support during your cardio workouts, like the resistance knob for manual control adjustments, a USB micro-port alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack to plug and go as you prefer/need, a 10-point multitouch touchscreen, that pairs nicely with both the 2-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system and 5-megapixel front-facing camera that also has a built-in microphone. It supports Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and you can also subscribe to Peloton’s all-access membership for $44 per month, giving you their entire library of virtual classes.

Original Peloton Bike Features:

