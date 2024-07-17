Prime Day game deals: Demon’s Souls 57% off, Mario RPG, Star Wars Heritage, PlayStation Summer Sale, more

You probably just died in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for the 8,000th time, so put the controller down for one sec and check out this Prime Day deal on the game that started it all. Amazon is now offering the brilliant remake of Demon’s Souls down at $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is 57% off the $70 MSRP, well below the $45+ it has been fetching as of late, and landing as a match for the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is a fantastic 1:1 remake of the original Soulsborne game – the game that eventually invented a genre – but with just enough new secrets and quality of life features to maintain the experience while still offering up a new level of intrigue. It is built from the ground up with new visuals so you can take your rightful place as the Slayer of Demons and venture through the northern kingdom of Boletaria. Head below for of this year’s best Prime Day game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
***$50 eShop gift card for $45 w/ code SSDTHLYDU858
- Super Mario RPG $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Nintendo eShop Summer sale up to 50% off
- Dave the Diver $14 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $16 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $25.50 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Bring home a 1TB Xbox Series X console for $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
- PlayStation Summer sale up to 75% off now live
- Tekken 8 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $28.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $55 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock $28 (Reg. $40)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 $6 (Reg. $15)
- Alone in the Dark $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Mid-Year sale: over 2,400 titles up to 70% off
- PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale: over 2,200 titles $19.99 or less
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
