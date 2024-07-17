PowerColor’s value-packed AMD 7800 XT GPU just got even better at $450 (Reg. $520) + two free games

As a part of the ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU for $449.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $520, this latest AMD Radeon GPU is seeing a $50 discount for Prime Day that lands it at the best we have tracked for it on Amazon. In addition to the $50 discount you get over the original listed price, what really sweetens the deal here are the two PC games that you can redeem for free once the item shipment is completed. You’ll receive the free games offer details via email after purchase, and the available game options include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a solid 1440p GPU that can handle most modern AAA titles with ease. It comes with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is enough to power most games, and this version of the GPU also comes with 2.4GHz boost clock. PowerColor has fitted this particular model with three 9-blade fans for good airflow, and the heatsink also has a copper base that connects directly to the GPU for reliable cooling. It doesn’t any RGB lights, but the metal backplate ensures the PCB is protected at all times.

Other GPUs offering 2 free PC games right now:

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RTX 7800 XT GPU features:

Introducing the Fighter Edition, meticulously crafted for the RX 7800 XT series. The Fighter Edition card exemplifies PowerColor’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences for all enthusiasts.

Mute Fan Technology intelligently turns off the fan below 60°C, providing silent gaming during medium and low load while reducing power consumption.

The newest 9-blade design of our fans generate better airflow and air pressure under the same noise level, improving cooling performance to reduce GPU temperatures by more than 3℃ compared to previous generations.

A smooth copper base directly contacts the GPU to enhance exceptional heat transfer, and improves heat dissipation from the VRAMs to keep the card in the optimum cooling condition.

