Top 10 best Prime Day deals still live: Apple, Twelve South, Razer, Sony, and more

It’s time for our biannual top 10 list of the best Prime Day deals still live. While there are several more hours to take advantage of this year’s 2024 summer Prime Day deals, the best stuff tends to bow out early and we are here to make sure you don’t miss out. From thousands in savings on Jackery power stations to the very first deal on Razer’s amazing gaming laptops, and from the best price of the year on AirPods Pro 2 and wild deals on the new M3 MacBook Air, now’s your chance at what might be the best deals anywhere for months. Head below for a closer look at our roundup of the top 10 best Prime Day deals still live.

10. Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

The 15W Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe just about never goes on sale and is, at least for us, one of, if not, the best MagSafe stand anywhere. It just landed on Amazon back in March, and you can now bring one home for $127.49 shipped both on the official Twelve South site and at Amazon. Regularly $150, this is a rare price drop (to say the least) on a MagSafe charging stand that immediately sold out at launch. Grab one while the price is right, and like it said before, I’m going to be scooping one up too.

9. Amazon Fire TV 4K Max with Xbox support

Earlier this month Microsoft officially rolled out Xbox Cloud Gaming for Amazon Fire TV 4K Max. The already-affordable (usually $60) streaming device from Amazon is now even more inexpensive thanks to Prime Day. You can pick one up for just $34.99 shipped right now. That’s a small fraction of what you would need to spend on a dedicated console, let alone a gaming PC. Best of all, it’s a pretty solid media streaming device, too. I should know because I’ve used them for years and frequently recommend them given the value they offer. Bear in mind that Prime Day is coming to an end later today, so if you wait too long to pick one of these up, you might miss out.

8. Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station

Don’t be sidelined by overlooked backup power needs on your next trip into the wilderness or when the next storm knocks out the power! It’s a truly miserable feeling, but the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station is here complete with the full solar generator package to relieve you of any such concerns. You’ll get the power station alongside two 200W solar panels and even an expansion battery that all provides a 4,085.6Wh capacity and can be recharged in a myriad of ways for extra convenience – all at a new all-time low price of $2,599 shipped. If you’re instead looking for a smaller, more personal-tailored unit, the company’s brand new 2024 Explorer 240 v2 LiFePO4 Portable Power Station provides a 256Wh capacity at its $179 low.

7. Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 just hit the best price ever for Prime Day. And Amazon has also dropped the high-end stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 models down to new lows with 41mm models now at $629.99 and 45mm variants selling for $679.99 shipped, down from the regular $800. This includes the gold, graphite, and silver models, just ab out all off which are now at the best prices ever.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm $279 (Reg. $399)

(Reg. $399) Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm $309 (Reg. $429)

6. Amazon Echo Spot

It’s not very often (if ever) we have a brand new product on a top 10 Prime Day or Black Friday list like this, but that all changes this year with the surprise release of the All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker. This sweet-looking new smart speaker sports an animated display, all the Alexa functionality you could ask for, and an even better launch deal for Prime members at $44.99 shipped, down from the regular $80 price tag. All of the details you need on it are in our launch coverage.

5. Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The most popular and arguably best Android smartphone on the planet is at its best price ever for Prime Day. We certainly didn’t expect to see a deal this low, but if you’re in the market for Samsung’s flagship, now’s the best chance to land one. You can now score the 256GB models down at $974.99 shipped from the usual $1,300 price tag. That’s a massive 25% or $325 in savings on what is arguably the best Android smartphone on the planet. The elevated 512GB model is now at $1,049.99 shipped – that’s $370 off the going rate and another Amazon all-time low.

4. Razer 2024 Blade gaming laptops

Razer stepped in early with its Prime Day deals this year, offering solid discounts on its new 2024 Blade gaming laptop models. You can save up to $300 on them depending on the model you choose, and pretty much all variants of the Razer Blade 14, 16, and 18 are currently discounted for Prime Day. The Razer Blade 14 starts at $2500, whereas the Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops start at $2,600 and $2,800, respectively. In addition to the deals on its new gaming laptops, Razer is also offering huge discounts on its gaming and streaming gear that start at just $49 for Prime Day.

3. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $169 shipped for Prime Day…and it won’t last much longer. Regularly $249, this is the best price price all year, one of the best prices ever, one of the best sets of in-ear noise-calling buds on the planet, and they are about to get even better with the new silent Siri communication (shake your head “yes” or “no”).

2. Sony XM4 ANC Headpphones

This is, for us, one of the best Prime Day headphone deals we spotted this year (and maybe all year). You can still score the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. Regularly $348, this is a huge $150 price drop and the best price we have tracked. They basically never drop below $228. World-class noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of wireless audio playback, and belted the world over…you can’t go wrong here.

1. Apple’s M3 MacBook Air

Well, there’s no telling how much longer the wild price drops we are tracking on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air are going to last, but they are easily some of the most exciting price drops we tracked this year for Prime Day 2024. You can now land Apple’s M3 MacBook Air at a wild $849 shipped and the 16GB model at the best price ever: $1,249 shipped (Reg. $1,499). But you better go quick because we are surprised these deals are still live.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals: Save on Apple, Samsung, PC gaming gear, power stations, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!