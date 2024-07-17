Traeger’s electric pellet grills and smokers now 20% off in Prime Day deals starting from $360

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 24% off a selection of Traeger pellet grills and smokers, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts will be live through Wednesday, July 17, and offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Traeger is one of the top manufacturers of pellet grills and smokers, which utilize wood pellets as a fuel source that produce lower emissions than even charcoal, with releases starting at $360. Head below for all the offers.

Traeger Prime Day deals:

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Traeger Ranger Portable Electric Tabletop Pellet Grill features:

  • Digital Arc Controller
  • Advanced Grilling Logic for precise temperature performance
  • Easy-to-clean porcelain-coated grill grates & Separate Cast Iron Griddle Included
  • Meat Probe
  • Keep Warm Mode helps your food to stay warm until you’re ready to eat
  • Two Lid Latches
  • 176 sq in Grilling Area
  • Extended 8 lb hopper

