Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports Game Pass, score one with an official Xbox gamepad from $69 ($110+ value)

As many 9to5Toys readers know, the 4K Fire TV Amazon streaming sticks now support Xbox Game Pass. That means you can play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate directly from the official Fire TV app with nothing but a Fire TV Stick, subscription, and a wireless controller. For folks looking to jump into the console-less Xbox action for the first time, Amazon is now offering its Prime members some bundle deals that package it all together for you. And the prices are actually quite good, factoring in the Prime Day deals for the Fire TV sticks themselves as well as the official Xbox controllers with deals starting from $68.90 shipped. While you will have to maintain and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, this is a whole lot less than buying a PC or an Xbox. The details are waiting below.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Xbox bundle deals:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Black Xbox Wireless Controller $69 ($110 value) Incl. a FREE month of Game Pass for new members

($110 value) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Black Xbox Wireless Controller $79 ($120 value) Incl. a FREE month of Game Pass for new members

($120 value)

As we alluded to above, both of these bundles deals, which likely won’t be around for long as they appear to be hangover Prime Day deals at this point, land with prices on par with the all-time low Prime Day listings. Delivering up to 37% in savings, you’re essentially scoring the Fire TV Stick from $25 and the Xbox controller at around $45, which are on par with some of the lowest prices we have tracked on both.

The only streaming media player with the Xbox app: Stream Forza Motorsport, Starfield, Palworld, and discover hundreds of other high-quality games directly on your Fire TV with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via cloud gaming. No console required.

The main difference between the 4K model and the 4K Max model bundles are the following: The 4K Max features double the storage at 16GB alongside Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother 4K streaming, the Enhanced Alexa Voice Remote, and a few other less important things (like the Fire TV Ambient Experience), but they are otherwise both Xbox-compatible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!