Bluetti’s Prime Day sale shifts to next phase ramping up to $4,428 off power stations and bundles starting from $249

Amazon’s Prime Day deals may have come to a close, but Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale has shifted gear into its next phase through the end of July that is taking up to $4,428 off its lineup of power stations, bundle packages – with plenty of models hitting new low prices. One such model is the standalone AC180 Portable Power Station for $549 shipped, after using the on-page promo code AC180PD at checkout for a $450 discount. Down from $999, it started the sale at its $579 low, which it only hit for the first time a few weeks ago over at Amazon (where it is currently matched in price for Prime members). With this new phase though, its coming in as a larger 45% markdown that carves out a new all-time low.

The AC180 LiFePO4 power station gives you peace of mind that wherever you may be or may be headed, your charging and power needs are met with a 1,152Wh capacity and 11 versatile output ports – four ACs, four USB-As, one USB-C, one DC, and one wireless charging pad for personal devices. In just 45 minutes you can have it recharged up to 80% battery via a standard wall outlet, or hook up a 500W solar input for solar charging that takes 2.8 to 3.3 hours instead. You’ll have all the usual smart controls to monitor and adjust settings through the BLUETTI app on your tablet or smartphone. Head below for more.

Bluetti Prime Day power station discounts:

Bluetti Prime Day expansion battery discounts:

Bluetti Prime Day solar generator discounts:

Bluetti Prime Day home backup discounts:

And don’t forget about the free goodies and gifts being given away by Bluetti too – as with most of the company’s sales, you can take advantage of membership rewards, which you can learn more about here. There is also Bluetti’s Giveaway contest that is giving away tons of prizes – with two grand prize winners getting vouchers for 100% off discounts on Prime Day orders. You can learn more about the contest and its many prizes here. And lastly, when you reach certain price thresholds in your cart, the company will also gift you with Bluetti-brand lifestyle items; pins/stickers, canvas bag, cups, and outdoor tableware sets.

Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub for more of the best discounts on power stations, EVs, electric tools, smart irrigation controllers, and more.

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station features:

[Go Solar, Go Green] – This solar generator kit includes 1 × AC180 and 1 × PV120 solar panel, enabling you to replenish this 1152Wh power station from 0-80% in 7.7-15.4 hours.

[1 Hour Fast Charge] – Without a bulky adapter, a single cable is capable to provide a maximum of 1440W power, which can fully charge 1152Wh BLUETTI AC180 in 1 hour.

[11 Ports in 1] – The AC180 boasts 1800W output and 11 outlets to handle almost anything you plug in. With a tap on the BLUETTI App, you can give it a boost to 2700W for your higher needs.

[Reliable UPS] – More than an outdoor power source, the AC180 can also be used as a rugged home battery backup – providing emergency power to your essentials in 0.02S.

[What You Get] – BLUETTI AC180 portable power station, PV120 solar panel, AC charging cable, solar charging cable, car charging cable, user manual, 5-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!