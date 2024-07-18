Bose has brought back the wildly low $139.50 price on its refurb QuietComfort Earbuds II ($279 new, Full warranty)

Update: Bose has brought back the wild $139.50 shipped via its world-class refurbishment program. This is easily the lowest we have tracked from a reputable dealer like this – “all Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose.” More details below on the Bose refurb process.

While the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may have been superseded in many ways by the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra set, they still remain one of the best ANC earbuds out there, and are now a whole lot less pricey. Regularly carrying a $279 price tag, you can score a refurbished pair straight from Bose for $139.50 shipped right now.

Now landing at $120 under the Ultra set and $70 below Apple AirPods Pro 2 (although they are on sale for $200 right now), the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a compelling pickup right now.

Designed to “intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to uninterrupted, immersive listening wherever you are,” they land in your kit with some of the best noise cancellation tech I have ever used, be it for listening to tunes or blocking out noise on the plane. There’s 6 hours of battery life in the buds themselves before you factor in the charging case and you’ll score an extra 2 hours with a 20-minute quick charge.

Bluetooth 5.3, the ability to use one bud if you want, simple pairing (the “earbuds keep track of the last seven paired devices to easily swap between them without reconnecting”), and the companion app to help with everything here round out the highlights.

Bose refurbishment details:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

To ensure your wireless earbuds feel comfortable and stay put no matter what you’re doing, QC Earbuds II come with a Bose Fit Kit. The convenient Fit Kit includes three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of stability bands are made from soft silicone for all-day comfort and a secure fit. Use the simple touch interface on the wireless earbuds to control everything. This convenient interface frees your hands so you can stay focused on whatever you’re doing. With simple swipes and taps, play or pause music, the noise cancellation level, all without ever touching your phone. Stay absorbed in the music you love for up to 6 hours. When not in use, store your Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in the portable charging case — it’s small enough to fit in your pocket. If the battery gets low, voice prompts let you know. Out of power and don’t have enough time to fully charge? The quick-charge option provides up to 2 hours of battery life from a 20-minute charge.

