Coleman’s 360-degree camping lantern doubles as a Bluetooth speaker at $34 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering the Coleman 360-degree Sound and Light Lantern for $34.30 Prime shipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, check out with $35 or more in your cart to dodge shipping fees. For comparison, it has a list price of $65, and sells for as much at Coleman, Target, and others. But if we play it safe and solely look at Amazon, we’re seeing an average price of around $50, if not a few dollars higher. Using the lower figure there for comparision, you’re looking at 31% in savings that is now up for grabs. Today’s deal almost reaches the $33 all-time low at Amazon. You can learn more about this mix between a Bluetooth speaker and camping lantern down below.

The next several months are arguably going to be the best to get your camping fix. If you’re one that enjoys a late summer or fall night (or early morning for that matter), this battery-powered lantern is bound to come in handy. It shines line in all directions and even wields a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can stream your favorite tunes for up to 20 hours. An IPX4 water-resistant design aims to protect it from accidental spills, splashes, or if you get caught in a bit of rain.

Keep the ball rolling when you check out Coleman’s 20-can backpack cooler at $42. It opts for a streamlined look that kicks the aesthetic of most coolers to the curb. And while you’re on the way to the campsite, you might as well let everyone in the backseat enjoy a movie with this iPad holder for your car at just $10 Prime shipped.

Coleman 360-degree Sound and Light Lantern features:

Provides 360 degrees of light

Built-in Bluetooth speaker streams music for up to 20 hours

USB charging capability keeps battery powered

IPX4 water-resistant design

Light runtime: 7 hours on high, 16 on medium, 40 on low

