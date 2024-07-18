EcoFlow’s DELTA Max power station comes with a smart extra battery for 4,032Wh capacity at new $959 low (Save $1,139)

Update: Wellbots has dropped the price on this bundle to a new all-time low of $959 shipped, after using the promo code NEW10 at checkout for an additional $10 off.

Wellbots is offering the EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) Portable Power Station bundled with a smart extra battery for $989 shipped, after using the promo code NEW10 at checkout for an additional $10 off. Down from its usual $2,098 price tag on this site, we’ve only seen two discounts on this particular combination since the new year began, first to $1,659 at Walmart back in March, and then more recently at Wellbots around the tail-end of June to the $989 low, which repeats here today. This is a 53% markdown that is giving you $1,109 in savings and returning costs to the lowest price we have tracked. You won’t be able to find this bundle direct from EcoFlow either, instead having to purchase the two discounted units together – the DELTA Max power station is currently priced at $1,199, down from $1,799, while the smart extra battery is down from $1,599 to $899 – meaning even with discounts, they’d total up to $2,098, which is the list price for this combo normally.

The DELTA Max power station provides a 2,016Wh capacity (4,032Wh with the extra battery) that can be further expanded up to 6,000Wh with more separately-sold equipment. It is able to recharge up to 80% of its battery in just 65 minutes when plugged into a standard wall outlet – with other options for rapid recharges too, like combination AC and solar, AC and a generator, or solar and a generator – with some of these methods charging the battery with a 3,400W max input in just 2.5 hours. You’ll be able to monitor and control the settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi, and it also offers 15 output options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. Head below to learn more.

Amazon has also lowered prices on a small collection of Bluetti power stations ahead of its upcoming Prime Day event. And for the other models under Bluetti’s brand, check out the massive 3-part Prime Day sale that is running the entire month of July, with ramping deals up to 43% off, extra savings opportunities, and chances to win complete 100% refunds on your orders made direct from their site. There’s also EcoFlow’s Early Prime Day sale that is taking up to $2,899 off its lineup of equipment through July 15 (including discounts on the new DELTA Pro 3 power station), as well as ALLPOWERS 50% off sale through July 25, which has extra ways to save thrown in too. Goal Zero’s massive 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X portable power station has also fallen by 50% for a limited time and sits at the best price we have seen to date. You’ll find all these and more collected together in our Green Deals hub along with other discounts on EVs, electric tools, pellet grills, indoor hydroponic gardens, and more.

EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power Station features:

2-6kWh expandable capacity with DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery

Power heavy-duty devices with 2400W output

Charge 0-80% in just 65 minutes

Plug and play home backup power

Solar charge in as fast as 2.5 hours

Up to 3400W fast dual charging

Smart app control

