Eve debuts new smart Weather Station with Matter support, plus free firmware upgrade for existing model

The new smart Eve Weather Station with Matter is making its debut today. The popular smart home brand has been steadily introducing multi-platform Matter standard to its range of popular smart home gear over the last couple of years, including its Matter smart plug, Eve Energy Outlet, and Motion Sensor, among others, and its Weather Station has now joined the party. The new Eve Weather Station with Matter is now available for purchase at the same price as the previous version – the HomeKit model remains in the lineup and Eve is offering up a free Matter firmware upgrade for existing devices.

Before we even dive into the tech side of things, I have always been a big fan of the aesthetic design of the Weather Station so it’s a good thing that remains intact with the new Matter version. Featuring the same onboard display housed inside of the water resistant IPX4 rounded rectangular metal frame, the new Matter version is essentially identical to the HomeKit counterpart just with, well, Matter.

Just as the same suggests, the outdoor smart home gadget is designed to provide data on local outdoor temperature, humidity and the 12–hour weather trend of what’s going on outside your door – it “automatically analyzes local changes in air pressure.”

This allows users to take a glance at the onboard display or access the data via the Eve app on iPhone or iPad too – it will “tell you whether it will be sunny or stay sunny, cloudy or rainy, or rainy and stormy.” It even “records and visualizes weather conditions over time, which can be especially useful for gardening enthusiasts,” according to Eve.

Users can, of course, also just ask the voice assistant for this data, but with Matter support the whole systems gets far more accessible across other platforms/gear in your household so “that everyone in the family can easily and securely access Eve Weather’s sensors.” When connected with other Matter-enabled gear in your setup, Eve Weather Station with Matter will play nice with iPhone and even Android devices, as well as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-equipped gear.

It is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront at the same $79.99 as the HomeKit model. And just to reiterate, the brand is offering free Matter firmware upgrades to folks who have already invested in Weather Station.

