Grab Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $40 (Reg. $219)

Working from home? Juggling multiple projects? You need Microsoft Office Professional 2021. This powerful software suite helps you get things done, from word processing to data sorting. In a flash sale, Office Pro is available on a lifetime license for just $40 (Reg. $219) via 9to5Toys Specials.

There’s a reason why millions of people use the Office suite: it’s clearly the most powerful collection of productivity apps on the planet. The only downside is the online subscription. But did you know you can pay once and use the software forever?

That’s the deal with Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. This package includes lifetime access to all the apps on your PC, with updates included.

Need to analyze complex data? Excel’s got your back. Crafting a killer presentation? PowerPoint delivers. Word lets you compose perfect documents, while Outlook makes it easy to organize your emails. The Professional suite also lets you store ideas in OneNote, build perfect print layouts in Publisher, and share data via Access.

In their review of Office 2021 Professional, the experts at PCMag said, “If you value stability and don’t want to worry about losing access to your apps if a subscription runs out, definitely go for Office 2021.” They gave the suite 4.5/5 stars, as well.

You can use Microsoft Office Professional 2021 on pretty much any computer running Windows 10 or higher. This offer unlocks a digital download, with a lifetime license on one PC and free customer support included.

Order by 7/8 to get your lifetime license for only $40, saving $174 on the regular price!

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License – $40

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!