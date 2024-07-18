Amazon just knocked the new Apple Pencil Pro with Find My down to the $110 all-time low

Prime Day may have come and gone now, but Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $109.99 shipped. We have tracked a number of deals in the $119 range on Apple’s latest and greatest digital iPad writer, but today’s marks the deepest deal we have seen anywhere on a brand new unit. It even beats out the open-box listings we were tracking at Best Buy – they capped out at about $111 previously and are currently sitting at $112.

Compatible with the new M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, the Apple Pencil Pro is Cupertino’s most advanced yet. As detailed in our launch coverage, it features new squeeze and barrel roll gestures “to access tools, change brushes, and create strokes without missing a beat” as well as haptic feedback so you “feel shapes snap into place.” It now also features built-in Find My tracking to go alongside all of the usual sketching, doodling, and intelligent hand-writing action.

The new Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2). And you’ll find a detailed breakdown of all this in our Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 feature right here.

Be sure to check out the wild packaging it comes in too, as well as this clever ‘hover’ feature for Apple Pencil on the new iPad Pro too.

Apple Pencil Pro features:

Apple Pencil Pro adds even more magical capabilities to help bring your ideas to life. New advanced features make marking up, taking notes, and creating a masterpiece more intuitive than ever. Squeeze. Apple Pencil Pro can sense when you squeeze it and brings up a new palette so you can quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, thanks to a new sensor. Barrel roll. A new gyroscope allows you to rotate the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools. Haptic feedback. A custom haptic engine provides feedback that you can feel. When you squeeze or double-tap, a light pulse confirms the action. Apple Pencil hover. Preview exactly where your Apple Pencil will touch down on your display. So you can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater precision. Double-tap.

