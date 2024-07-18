Grab a copy of Sonic Superstars from just $18, Switch Square Enix Summer Sale 50% off, more

If you haven’t grabbed a copy of Sonic Superstars for your Xbox library yet, Amazon is now offering it for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders overt $35. This is a $60 title that has more regularly been selling for $30 at Amazon and has now dropped the lowest price ever on Xbox. There’s no telling how long this deal might last, so if you’re looking for a physical copy for the game shelf, now’s as good a time as any. This one delivers on the high-octane, 2D hedgehog action of yesteryear with modern visuals and an all new story. That’s on top of four playable characters “Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose” as well as some multiplayer action – “play with up to 3 other players in local co-op and challenge players from around the world in Battle Mode.” Head below for more of today’s console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

***$50 eShop gift card for $45 w/ code SSDTHLYDU858

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Bring home a 1TB Xbox Series X console for $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

