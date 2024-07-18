I think UGREEN’s new 2-in-1 collapsible MagSafe charging station is superb at $28 (Amazon low, Reg. $40)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official UGREEN storefront offering its 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station for $27.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Released less than two months ago, this relatively new charging station is now more affordable than ever at $12 off. Until now, the best price we have tracked was $30, so you’re looking at a new all-time low and 30% in savings that’s now up for grabs. I personally went hands on with this and absolutely loved the design. You can read my review here and head down below for some more details.

It doesn’t matter if you travel all the time, or just a couple times a year, this charger aims to make your life on the road easier. When not in use, it can be collapsed into a 2.4-inch puck. Unfold it and you’ll find a MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charger for your iPhone and along its base there’s a built-in 5W charger for AirPods or a different pair of earbuds outfitted with a wireless charging case. There’s also a USB-C port along the side for topping off an Apple Watch at 5W. UGREEN touts that compared to competing products, you’re looking at a charger that is “40% smaller.”

And while Prime Day is over, we’re seeing that some discounts are either still live or only a slight bit higher afterwards, with some deals no longer being locked behind a Prime-member paywall. One example of that is UGREEN’s 130W car charger with dual USB-C at $21 for all shoppers, instead of the Prime member-only price of $20 that has since expired. This is still a solid price and worth picking up at just $1 higher than the all-time low.

UGREEN 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station features:

Fast Charging: Our 2-in-1 charger stand is expertly designed for tech enthusiasts, offering a speedy 15W for your smartphone(7.5W for iPhone) and a gentle 5W for wireless earbuds, ensuring both your go-to gadgets charge swiftly together(adapter not included)

Super Magnetism: Our wireless charger stand features a built-in magnetic ring with super suction power. The magnetic charger supports standby mode, while the iPhone can be placed vertically or horizontally for charging. This makes it more convenient for you to watch videos or play games while charging

