I think UGREEN’s new 2-in-1 collapsible MagSafe charging station is superb at $28 (Amazon low, Reg. $40)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
New low $28

Over at Amazon you can now find the official UGREEN storefront offering its 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station for $27.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Released less than two months ago, this relatively new charging station is now more affordable than ever at $12 off. Until now, the best price we have tracked was $30, so you’re looking at a new all-time low and 30% in savings that’s now up for grabs. I personally went hands on with this and absolutely loved the design. You can read my review here and head down below for some more details.

It doesn’t matter if you travel all the time, or just a couple times a year, this charger aims to make your life on the road easier. When not in use, it can be collapsed into a 2.4-inch puck. Unfold it and you’ll find a MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charger for your iPhone and along its base there’s a built-in 5W charger for AirPods or a different pair of earbuds outfitted with a wireless charging case. There’s also a USB-C port along the side for topping off an Apple Watch at 5W. UGREEN touts that compared to competing products, you’re looking at a charger that is “40% smaller.”

And while Prime Day is over, we’re seeing that some discounts are either still live or only a slight bit higher afterwards, with some deals no longer being locked behind a Prime-member paywall. One example of that is UGREEN’s 130W car charger with dual USB-C at $21 for all shoppers, instead of the Prime member-only price of $20 that has since expired. This is still a solid price and worth picking up at just $1 higher than the all-time low.

UGREEN 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station features:

  • Fast Charging: Our 2-in-1 charger stand is expertly designed for tech enthusiasts, offering a speedy 15W for your smartphone(7.5W for iPhone) and a gentle 5W for wireless earbuds, ensuring both your go-to gadgets charge swiftly together(adapter not included)
  • Super Magnetism: Our wireless charger stand features a built-in magnetic ring with super suction power. The magnetic charger supports standby mode, while the iPhone can be placed vertically or horizontally for charging. This makes it more convenient for you to watch videos or play games while charging

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Grab Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $40 (R...
Set up, sync up, and level up your space with this 10-p...
Access a world of language with a lifetime subscription...
ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE portable power station hits new $1...
Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro hits all-time l...
LEGO’s Insiders’ Days sale takes up to 40% ...
Bose has brought back the wildly low $139.50 price on i...
New sleek Soundblade under-monitor sound bar with built...
Load more...
Show More Comments