Prime Day delivers new low on UGREEN’s 130W car charger with dual USB-C, now $20 (Reg. $30)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official UGREEN storefront is now offering Prime members its 130W USB-C Car Charger for $19.99 shipped. Having hit the scene back in mid-May for $40, it didn’t take long for UGREEN to seemingly deliver a permanent price cut to $30 a few days later. It has seen an impressive drop to $21 between then and now, but that was the all-time low until today. The current discount of 33% off ushers in the best offer to date, making this a solid time to add one of these powerful chargers to your vehicle. Keep reading for more details below.

Ready to dish out up to 130W of total power, UGREEN’s car charger can refuel everything from an iPhone all the way up to a MacBook Pro at up to 100W speeds. It wields dual Type-C ports, one of which that can hit 100W speeds while the other reaches up to 30W. You’ll also get an up to 22.5W USB-A output, just in case the need arises.

Keep the ball rolling when you check out the rarely discounted Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe charger at $127.50. You can also nab one of Anker’s all-new Prime 200W 6-port GaN Charging Stations for your desk at $56. This is the first price drop we’ve tracked, takes $24 off, and subsequently delivers a new all-time low.

UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger features:

3-in-1 Simultaneous Charging: The USB-C2, USB-C1 and USB-A ports support the maximum power of 100W, 30W, and 22.5W respectively when used alone. The dual PD Car Charger has 3 ports for high-speed charging your devices. The fast charge car adapter charges a MacBook Pro in less than 1.5 hours, an iPhone 15 to 100% in about 1.5 hours, or an iPad Pro/Air in around 2 hours

Safe Charging: This 3-port USB C car cigarette lighter charger is equipped with smart chips to protect your devices against overheating, short circuit, overvoltage and over-current, ensuring your safety and that of your devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!