Prime Day delivers new low on UGREEN’s 130W car charger with dual USB-C, now $20 (Reg. $30)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesUGREENPrime Day 2024
Reg. $30 $20

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official UGREEN storefront is now offering Prime members its 130W USB-C Car Charger for $19.99 shipped. Having hit the scene back in mid-May for $40, it didn’t take long for UGREEN to seemingly deliver a permanent price cut to $30 a few days later. It has seen an impressive drop to $21 between then and now, but that was the all-time low until today. The current discount of 33% off ushers in the best offer to date, making this a solid time to add one of these powerful chargers to your vehicle. Keep reading for more details below.

Ready to dish out up to 130W of total power, UGREEN’s car charger can refuel everything from an iPhone all the way up to a MacBook Pro at up to 100W speeds. It wields dual Type-C ports, one of which that can hit 100W speeds while the other reaches up to 30W. You’ll also get an up to 22.5W USB-A output, just in case the need arises. 

Keep the ball rolling when you check out the rarely discounted Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe charger at $127.50. You can also nab one of Anker’s all-new Prime 200W 6-port GaN Charging Stations for your desk at $56. This is the first price drop we’ve tracked, takes $24 off, and subsequently delivers a new all-time low.

UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger features:

  • 3-in-1 Simultaneous Charging: The USB-C2, USB-C1 and USB-A ports support the maximum power of 100W, 30W, and 22.5W respectively when used alone. The dual PD Car Charger has 3 ports for high-speed charging your devices. The fast charge car adapter charges a MacBook Pro in less than 1.5 hours, an iPhone 15 to 100% in about 1.5 hours, or an iPad Pro/Air in around 2 hours
  • Safe Charging: This 3-port USB C car cigarette lighter charger is equipped with smart chips to protect your devices against overheating, short circuit, overvoltage and over-current, ensuring your safety and that of your devices

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
mac accessories UGREEN Prime Day 2024

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Keep sprinklers on a tight schedule with the Eve Aqua s...
Logitech’s premium G Pro X 2 wireless gaming head...
Never lose your tumbler again: Ember’s smart Find...
Bring JBL’s Partybox 310 karaoke-ready portable s...
Even a huge TV will look small when ViewSonic’s 4...
Keurig’s originally $90 K-Express Coffee Maker no...
Prime Day deal drops TerraMaster’s 4-bay F4-424 P...
ECOVACS T30S Robot Combo cleaning system joins Prime Da...
Load more...
Show More Comments