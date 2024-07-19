AeroGarden’s Bounty Basic indoor hydroponic garden hits lowest price in years at $126 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering one of the best deals in years on the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $125.97 shipped, after clipping the on-page $53.98 off coupon. Normally fetching $180, it saw its first 2024 discount mid-February when it fell to a short-lived $150, which repeated in March. Costs were taken a bit lower to $144 in May, but we haven’t seen anything lower until today. This deal comes in as a 30% markdown, beating our previous mention by $24 and landing at the lowest price of the last two years and the second-lowest price overall – $26 above the all-time low from 2022.

If you’ve ever wanted your own herb garden but don’t have the space outside to cultivate one, this handy hydroponic device is a perfect alternative (or you can use it as an indoor starter until plants are ready to move outside). No soil, no mess – with its 30W LED grow lights, you’ll be able to grow as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. It features an automatic lighting timer to better mimic the phases of the sun throughout the day, as well as a vacation mode that tends to your plants’ continued growth while you’re out of town – all accessed via the touchscreen control panel. It also comes with an assortment of herb seed pods (including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, Mint, Chives, and Italian Parsley) that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks.

You’ll also find the upgraded AeroGarden Bounty Elite system discounted to $208, after clipping the on-page $51.99 off coupon. This model features the same general performance features, with a 9 plant limit and 24-inch height growth maximum, but with a 50W LED grow light. The other difference here is the inclusion of smart controls via the AeroGarden app which you can access with Wi-Fi connection, or even go hands-free by connecting the device to your Alexa.

You’ll find more eco-friendly devices like hydroponic garden systems, EVs, power stations, exterior smart devices, and so much more in our Green Deals hub. You can also browse through our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub too, though there is no telling when any of these hangover deals will change or be gone altogether.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden features:

AeroGarden Bounty Basic hydroponic garden grows up to 9 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers indoors and year-round, without soil

30W LED grow light gives your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly – up to 5x faster than in soil

Automatic lighting timer and touchscreen control panel allow for easy upkeep, while vacation mode keeps your plants healthy while you’re out of town

Adjustable grow height of 24″ and has large water bowl and grow deck

Includes the Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, featuring Genovese Basil (2), Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, Mint, Chives, and Italian Parsley

