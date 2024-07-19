Banish grime with Greenworks’ Pro 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer at $300 (Today only, Reg. $450)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $299.99 shipped. Usually fetching $450, this particular model has been seeing discounts at more frequent rates as 2024 goes on, starting the year at $360 in February, which prices kept above until June when it fell to $350 for Father’s Day sales. Costs dropped further to $337 during the July 4th holiday, and today it comes in as the best deal we have seen in months, amounting to a 33% markdown that gives you $150 in savings. Also matched over at Amazon.

Sporting a 14A TruBrushless motor, this pressure washer from Greenworks provides up to 3,000 PSI at a 2.0 GPM flow rate to clear away the grime and muck that builds along walkways, exterior walls of your home, and more. It houses an on-board one-gallon detergent tank, as well as space to store the array of attachment nozzles that comes with it: one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one 15-degree nozzle, one 25-degree nozzle, and one 45-degree nozzle. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

Best Buy is also offering a one-day only discount on the Greenworks 15-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment for $55, down from $80. This device has a quick-connect feature for an easy setup alongside dual cleaning nozzles to level up the above tool’s (or any Greenworks pressure washer up to 3,100 PSI) pressure game, boosting its cleaning power and coverage area.

There’s still some hangover Green Deals from Amazon’s Prime Day, which you can browse through in our leftover deals hub here, or you can head over to our normal Green Deals hub for all the latest and incoming deals after the two-day savings event.

Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Power/PressureAC power delivers up to 3,000 PSI at 2.0 max GPM; 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, waterproof plug for use with typical outdoor outlets

MotorPowerful 14-amp TRUBRUSHLESS motor with axial cam pump provides best-in-class power and efficiency; digitally controlled auto-adapting technology for maximum cleaning power with any nozzle

TechnologyIntelligent PCBA maximizes cleaning power by adjusting motor speeds to auto-adapt for more pressure and water flow

StartingHassle-free, push-button start powers up instantly

ProductivityFeatures a thermal relief valve that purges hot water from the pump to cool it down during constant use

FrameRugged steel frame with wheelbarrow design for durability and long life

Wheels10” never-flat wheels designed for ultimate maneuverability

PWMA CertifiedCertified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) for guaranteed trusted performance

StorageVertical storage takes up 50% less space in the garage or shed

AccessoriesOn-board accessory storage for nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun

