Up to 50% off Beats for Prime Day still live: New Solo 4 Headphones $120 all-time low, more from $79

While we did see the brand new Beats Solo 4 headphones drop to $130 for a brief time back in June, the now live Amazon Prime Day deals are delivering a new all-time low. You can now score the new on-ear headphones down at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this deal delivers the lowest price yet and the best we have tracked anywhere on all three colorways at $80 off the going rate. After going hands-on, we said “the most iconic Beats headphones just got better” with the new Beats Solo 4, and you’ll find more details below.

Anyone familiar with previous iterations will know the Beats Solo 4 deliver on a familiar form-factor and overall aesthetic. However, the first update to the best-selling Beats cans in eight years does indeed feature upgraded drivers alongside personalized Spatial Audio support by way of dynamic head tracking. You’ll also land the flex-grip headband and “ergonomically angled, adjustable ear cups” as well as 50 hours of battery life and the Beats Fast Fuel action that delivers an additional 5 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging. Check out our hands-in impressions for a closer look.

More Beats Prime Day deals:

Beats Solo 4 features:

Custom acoustic architecture and updated drivers for powerful Beats sound.

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

Ultralight ergonomic design for all-day comfort. Flex-grip headband and ergonomically angled, adjustable ear cups for a stable fit.

UltraPlush ear cushions are designed for comfort and durability.

Up to 50 hours of battery life.

Fast Fuel means a quick 10-minute charge gives up to 5 hours of playback.

