The 4 best 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands are all now on sale from $103 – Nomad, Belkin, Twelve South, or Satechi?

We are effectively completing the run of deals on what are widely considered to be among the very best 15W upright MagSafe charging stands this morning with a new Amazon low on Belkin’s Qi2 15W BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. This deal joins some of the best prices on three other comparable higher-end models: the Nomad Stand One Max, the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe, and Satechi’s latest Qi2 15W foldable MagSafe charging stands. If you’re looking to score a new MagSafe charging stand from one of the four best brand’s in the space, now is certainly a wonderful chance to do so. 

Best 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands

All four of these options deliver 15W of juice by way of the either the Qi2 standard or the official Apple seal of approval, all four come from top notch brands, and all four deliver 3-in-1 setups for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. 

That, perhaps, makes for a difficult decision, and we get it. But it also means you can lean more towards the aesthetics here. If all four options feature similar specs and capabilities, it’s really all about the way they look and how they fit into your setup:

You want a Space Gray option that can also fold-up, go with Satechi; If you like the slender all-black look with the AirPods charging pad around back, Twelve South is the option for; If the sort of tree branch design that keeps the Apple Watch charger and Qi pad front and center, Belkin might be your best bet; If you like the far more unique and chunky look, go with the wonderful Nomad Stand One Max

Here’s how the discounted pricing breaks down right now:

If none of these options catch your eye, or you’re perhaps either looking for something more affordable, or a model with a 2-in-1 setup, our very own Chance Miller just detailed his favorite options in the category over at 9to5Mac

