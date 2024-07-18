Rare deals on Satechi’s latest Qi2 15W foldable MagSafe charging stands now live from $64

We are indeed still tracking a very rare deal on the wonderful Twelve South 15W MagSafe charging stand, but some equally as impressive deals are also landing on some of the only models out there that can give it a run for its money in the premium category. As part of the Prime Day adjacent sitewide sale at Satechi, you can now score some relatively rare deals on its 2024 model Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands. The 3-in-1 variant for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods regularly fetches $130, but you can knock it down to $103.99 shipped using code SITEWIDE20 at checkout. The 2-in-1 model, which is very much the same outside of the Apple Watch charger, will drop down to $63.99 with the code from the regularly $80 price tag.

We are once again getting the Space Gray and silver Apple vibes on these metal charging stands with a soft vegan leather base. That’s alongside the latest in Qi2 power delivery that will juice up your iPhone with 15W of power via the main MagSafe. Both model also feature a Qi pad on the base for AirPods, other earbuds, or another smartphone, but the 3-in-1 model also sports an Apple Watch charger around back with “fast-charging for Apple Watch Series 7/8/9/Ultra/Ultra 2.”

Another notable aspect of the design here is the articulation. They are very much desk and nightstand ready, but you can also fold them up for easy travel and portability as well. Our review details them further.

Be sure to check out the brand’s new Space Gray 4-In-1 USB-C Hub for Mac and iPad down at $36 as well as this delay its vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet.

Satechi Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand features:

Keep your everyday essentials charged and organized with the Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand. Driven by the latest Qi2 technology, it can simultaneously deliver 15W of power to your iPhone, 5W of power to your AirPods, and 5W of power to your Apple Watch. Its foldable, travel-friendly design features a premium-grade aluminum enclosure, a vegan leather base, a soft silicone charging puck, and sturdy, durable hinges that won’t weaken over time, enabling optimal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!