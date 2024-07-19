EV bells are a-ringing in Lectric’s Christmas in July sale taking up to $393 off e-bike bundles

Hear that? It isn’t Santa’s sleigh bells, but gifts (of a sort) are abound in Lectric’s latest Christmas in July sale that will be running through July 25 and is taking up to $393 off its popular e-bike bundles. One notable return to the top of the discount pool is the XP Foldable e-Trike for $1,499 shipped, with $393 in free accessories coming right along with it. As is the norm with Lectric EV sales, this brand’s models are keeping to their MSRPs, with the savings being on the bundle packages that come along with your purchase. It’s coming along with three packages for upgraded comfort thanks to the wide saddle with an added backrest, added peace of mind in the form of a bike lock, phone mount, and an Elite 850-lux headlight, as well as convenient versatility once the front rack and two cargo baskets are attached.

The Lectric XP e-Trike comes equipped with a 500W planetary geared brushless motor (1,092W peak) alongside a removable 48V battery that pushes it up to top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique cadence sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic twist throttle for pure electric action. It even has a default mode for less experienced riders that limits its acceleration and speed until you feel more comfortable with its system.

There’s an array of add-on features outside of the free gear, like hydraulic brakes, parking brakes, integrated front and rear lights, brake lights on both back-wheel fenders, slim tires for sharper turns, a foldable frame for easier storage options, and a backlit LCD display with an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant rating that gives you real-time performance data and battery levels. It’s also been given a foldable aluminum frame for easier storage and transport options when not in use.

XPeak Off-Road e-bikes with $356 in free accessories

XPeak High-Step e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,755)

(Reg. $1,755) XPeak Step-Thru e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,755)

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,305)

($1,305) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,305)

(Reg. $1,305) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,305)

XPedition Cargo e-bikes with $187 and $306 in free accessories

Single Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,586)

(Reg. $1,586) Dual Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 150-mile range: $1,699 (Reg. $2,005)

ONE Commuter e-bike with $220 in free accessories

ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range with $220 in free gear: $2,199 (Reg. $2,419)

Lectric pre-order discounts

XPress 750 High-Step e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

(Reg. $1,398) XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

There’s also the latest upcoming model, the new XP Lite 2.0 e-bike that comes in a multitude of colors for the first time and will begin shipping out sometime later this month. You’ll also find more options in Rad Power’s latest summer sale that taking up to $500 off five e-bikes – and an additional promotion on one of its new models too – as well as offering up to 40% off discounts on passenger accessories. You can find more discounted eco-friendly devices in our Green Deals hub as they come in, and you can also browse through our leftover Prime Day deals hub at your leisure too – though we have no idea how long any of them may last.

Lectric Foldable XP e-Trike features:

The Lectric XP™ Trike is the ultimate eXPerience for all. It accommodates a wide range of abilities and preferences with our lowest standover height ever of just 13.8 inches. As the industry’s first fully foldable and fully assembled electric tricycle, The XP™ Trike includes the award-winning features our XP™ series eBikes demonstrate, plus a bigger battery, hydraulic brakes, and a third wheel. A sturdy rear hub motor setup with a differential axle provides a whopping 65NM of torque – accommodating even the heftiest of payloads without a problem.

