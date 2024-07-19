Best deals on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6: Extra $100 credit, $450 with trade-ins, $899 with $200 Amazon gift card, more

Let’s explore how to get the best deal on the new Galaxy Flip 6 – new $100 credit, huge trade-in value, and $200 Amazon gift card offers. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the most exciting new releases in the foldable space if you ask me. There some notable contenders hitting the market – the new 2024 razr+, Google latest, and Xiaomi’s first foldable flip phone – but there’s still something about the form-factor and Samsung ecosystem that is alluring to me on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The brand offered some notable pre-order deals on its latest compact flipper, but it has now increased the instant credit from $50 up to $100 to entice folks to jump in before the July 24 shipping date. Head below for details on how to score the best deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

How to get the best deal on Galaxy Flip 6

Okay so, before we even factor in the potential trade-in value for folks with gear to put up against their pre-order, let’s talk straight up cash discounts.

Samsung is now offering the regularly $1,220 512GB model with a $120 price drop – this effectively nets you the 512GB at the price for the price of the 256GB model, nice.

From there, it has now upped the $50 promotional credit to $100. So with both credits, you’re looking at a total of $999.99 shipped. Note: If you’re not seeing the $100 credit, try using code Q6JHB6NAMAVE at checkout.

Now, if you do have great to trade-in, especially from the now one generation back lineup, you can also net yourself a huge instant credit – instant meaning it will come straight off your total at checkout today. This can yield a price as low as $449.99.

Or score one with a $200 Amazon gift card

Now, it’s hard to pass up the direct option here, especially considering you can bundle your purchase with any of the new Galaxy Buds or watches at 25% off, not to mention the 1 year Care+ worth $156. But Amazon is getting aggressive here with its listing too.

Over at Amazon you can score the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a $200 Amazon gift card at $1,099 – that’s an effective price of $899 shipped with no trade-in needed.

It’s a tough call in terms of which path to take, and depends highly on how much you value the Amazon credit, but either way we are looking at some great deals. Just make sure you go straight to Samsung if you have gear to trade-in.

And here’s our hands-on review of the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 for more details.

