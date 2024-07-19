LEGO officially reveals new 41838 Family Travel Moments set flying in this August, pre-order now

Running alongside its ongoing Insiders’ Days sale and following last week’s official reveal of the LEGO 41839 Message Board set, everyone’s favorite brick-building company has officially revealed its counterpart under the same family theme: LEGO 41838 Family Travel Moments build. We got a first look nearly two weeks ago when images leaked from Germany, but now this new set is coming in available for pre-order ahead of its newly designated August release with all the photos and information you could need.

Stacking up to 1,231 pieces, this building set features a flat, compact map of Earth for you and your family to keep track of where you’ve been and where you’re going. Outside the buildable world map – which has the option to be hung on the wall like a smaller version of the retired 31203 World Map set – you’ll also be getting 20 location tiles to mark destinations that the family has visited together, as well as 10 photo holders for your best, most iconic memories.

This kit will officially release August 1, 2024 with prices locked in at $149.99 shipped and arrives alongside ten other known sets:

Unlike other countries, the US will be getting a special LEGO Masters edition of the set in honor of the winners of LEGO Masters USA Season 4, Chris and Robert. It will include exclusive content as well as a portrait of the two contestant-built-winners, which I’m sure fans will enjoy and the season 4 winners will be giddy over as their final build is immortalized forever (until retired, that is – if ever).

With only a few weeks away, August is going to be quite the exciting time for LEGO enthusiasts, but for the meantime, please enjoy all these high-definition photos of what to expect.

More of the latest news from LEGO:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!