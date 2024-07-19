Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Prime Day all-time lows from $975 still live ($370 off)

Justin Kahn -
$325 off $975
Memorial day deals Galaxy S24 Ultra

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its best price ever on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. You can now score the 256GB models down at $974.99 shipped from the usual $1,300 price tag. That’s a massive 25% or $325 in savings on what is arguably the best Android smartphone on the planet. The elevated 512GB model is now at $1,049.99 shipped – that’s $370 off the going rate and another Amazon all-time low. Both deals are undercutting the prices directly at Samsung by a long shot. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest, current-generation flagship from the brand. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it delivers an Android 14 experience as soon as you pull it out of the box alongside the 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 200MP and 100x zoom cameras are also accompanied by a number of AI-powered features here as well, with Live Translate and the new Circle to Search at the helm –use Circle to Search with Google to get the answer; With S24 Series, circle it on your screen and learn more.”

These S24 Ultra devices ship with the Samsung S Pen in the box while also providing a neat and tidy home from it right in the device – no need to spend anything extra to get your doodle on. 

Be sure to dive into our master Prime Day hub where you’ll find all of the most notable deals from this year’s summer shopping event. We will be working for the next 48 hours to uncover the most notable deals and the best value across every product vertical to help you parse through the thousands upon thousands of price drops going live for Amazon’s Prime Day event

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features:

Do more with the most epic Galaxy yet. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate³ to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room.

