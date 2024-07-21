Eve’s new smart Weather Station with Matter sees first deal down at $60 (Reg. $80)

Eve, one of our favorite HomeKit-ready smart home brands, just debuted its new Matter-equipped smart Weather Station and we are now tracking the first chance to save. The new Matter model debuted last Thursday at $80 what essentially the same wonderful design and tech as the previous, and still viable on HomeKit model, just with official Matter support in two. Regularly $80, you can score on for $60.29 shipped, or 25% off the MSRP to deliver the very first chance to save on the Matter edition. Just remember, folks who already have the HomeKit model are eligible for a FREE Matter firmware upgrade.

Crafted from an anodized aluminum with an IPX4 water resistant form-factor and a completely wireless replaceable battery setup, it is ready to deliver local temperature, humidity and weather data. Here’s an excerpt of our coverage at 9to5Mac on the new Matter for more details on the data capture:

Eve Weather automatically analyzes local air pressure changes to display the weather trend for the next twelve hours. A look at the display or the Eve app for iPhone and iPad will tell you if it will be sunny, cloudy, rainy, or stormy. The Eve app also records and visualizes weather conditions over time, making it especially useful for folks with a lot of landscaping to maintain

These metrics appear on the built-in display or via your phone and compatible smart home gear: “Matter-enabled to connect it to several platforms letting the whole family access your home easily and securely – no matter if they use an iPhone, Android device or call upon Alexa, Siri or Google.”

The new Eve Weather (Matter) requires “Android 8.1 (or later), iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS plus a hub of your chosen platform (more details here on compatible hubs – there’s a ton of them).

Be sure you check out our launch coverage for more details both right here at 9to5Toys and over at 9to5Mac. But Android users will specifically want to dive into our feature on the once HomeKit-only Eve Weather (Matter) over at 9to5Google for more details on using it with the Google Home app.

Eve Weather (Matter) features:

Ask Google, Alexa or Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep.

Outdoor temperature, humidity and weather trend at a glance.

Matter-enabled to connect it to several platforms letting the whole family access your home easily and securely – no matter if they use an iPhone, Android device or call upon Alexa, Siri or Google.

Requires Android 8.1 (or later), iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS plus a hub of your chosen platform (see evehome.com/hub).

Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!